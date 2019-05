Oh captain, my captain!

Vincent Kompany's game by numbers vs. Leicester:



1 block

1 clean sheet

1 shot

1 goal



Three massive points.

Most points won in a single Premier League season:



🔵 2017-18 Man City (100)

🔵 2004-05 Chelsea (95)

🔵 2018-19 Man City (95)

🔴 2018-19 Liverpool (94)



Two of those teams still have one game to play... and only one can win the title. 🤯

2 - Man City have beaten every team they've faced in the league for the second consecutive season; the only other English top-flight team to achieve this were Preston between 1888-89 and 1889-90. Relentless. #MCILEI

100 – Man City have now scored 100 goals in all competitions at the Etihad this season; extending their record for most home goals by an English top-flight team in a single campaign. Ton. #MCILEI

Man City at home in the 2018-19 Premier League season:



WWWWWWWWWLWWWWWWWWW



Goals: 57

Conceded: 12

Clean sheets: 9



Crystal Palace the only team to get anything.