Σισέ: "Είμαι περήφανος για την πορεία μας"

View this post on Instagram

#THEROCK# Last night will be a night to remember, as we have officially qualified to the @championsleague Group Stage! I am extremely proud of our team and how far we have come. Since I was a young child, I have dreamt of this moment. We will all give our everything to make everyone proud, play well in our next European matches (I look forward to tomorrow's #UCL Group Stage draw!) and win the Greek Championship this season. ΠΑΜΕ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΕ!