Ο Ποντένσε συνάντησε τον Ρομπίνιο (pic)

Back to 2005. When I was a kid I used to play PlayStation like everyone else but this guy in specific made my journey in a different way. I enjoyed too much playing and watching him. Singing his name and making his dribles. And now look where i am. Football is all about this. You never know what can happen. He was an idol for me as a player and now as a man. I’m blessed for what I have and for what I did til now. And Yes , I will fight for more and this example is about conquering your dreams and making possible what you couldn’t imagine happening. Just fight and Believe. God knows everything and you are in safe hands 🙏🏼⚽️