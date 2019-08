Ο Γκιλιέρμε έκανε τον απολογισμό του!

View this post on Instagram

1 YEAR in @olympiacosfc ! A period that I've learned a lot and had new experiences. Me and my family has lived this change strongly and we were received with happiness for everybody - players, staff, managers, supports and employees. In this time in Greece, I can tell a lot of news stories and conquests. I've scored and had incredible wins in this historical club. Thank you God and everybody who helped me to improve myself, in my first year in Greece! #GT8 🔴⚪️