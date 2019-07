Συγκίνησε ο Άλτμαν στο "πράσινο" αντίο του

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye my green family , thanks for making me feel like home every single day , it’s really hard for me to leave such a warm family like you guys. I will never forget how much support I got from you on the field and of curse outside on the streets. The situation of the club didn’t let us continue our interesting and loyal journey, but I know some hows our roads will cross again. A special thanks to my teammates , you are a true friends , stick together like you are now and nothing will break you. So I will finish with one sentence that I heard from you the fans on my last game. “It doesn’t matter what will happen - once a green always a green” . Love you all, Omri 💚☘️