Βαρέλα: "Ευχαριστώ Ρασβάν και Σαββίδη" (photos)

View this post on Instagram

More 3 years was difficult the negotiations I DON'T want ALL this all problem but in the futbol some times this happen but fortunately have happy end I'm so happy to be part off this amazing club city and fans thank you to all the messages was amazing to see this love for me and one special thank to rasvan to ivan savidis @savvidisteam and my family @andreiavarela5 @varelatomas13 @varelaguga @promosport.pt @jose_gomes_mendes will promise the same will to fight in every game ⚪⚫😘😍🙏🏾💪🏾 one time PAOKARA always PAOKARA