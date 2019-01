Ευχαρίστησε τους πάντες ο Άλτμαν

View this post on Instagram

A very exciting night for me yesterday. After 10 month without being on the field doing what I love finally I’m back in the game. Thanks to the fans for the very warm reception! Very disappointed with the result yesterday but heads up and full of energy to Thursday game. Thanks to my family , girlfriend , friends , teammates and staff in panathinaikos for being there for me in this long journey. Special thanks to the medical staff and @manos_kasapakis for making sure that I’m stronger than ever. See you on Thursday ☘️