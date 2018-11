Αϊντάρεβιτς: "Μία φορά ΑΕΚαρα, για πάντα ΑΕΚαρα" (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Im just happy and grateful that there has been so much love in good and bad times. My name will forever be related as a Champion of AEK and this Club will forever be a part of my life. Thank you to all people that has been involved in our lives for the last 2 Years. I always tried to give the best of me on the pitch and outside the pitch. Ajdarevic family thanks everybody. Once Aekare ,Always Aekara. 🖤💛