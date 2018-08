Συγκινητικό "αντίο" του Κόντε στον ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα

I am very happy to announce that from now on I am a new player of @baniyasclub I am waiting for my new challenge and I will do everything possible to contribute my bit to this club. I want to take the opportunity to say goodbye to a club and a city that has made me very happy during these two years, @pasgianninafc Thanks to the directive for the treatment they have had with me. Thanks to the coaching staff, both the coach for the trust placed in me letting me show match by match, as well as the entire coaching staff that day after day have made me keep growing. Thanks to all the fans of Pas Giannina for hosting me from the minute one with open arms during these two years. Thanks to all those who make it possible for us to be a team, those who day after day have been there in good times and not so good moments, but who have always managed to face with a smile, those 22 friends who have made me grow as a soccer player and as a person. I just say goodbye to a city, a club and some fans with a BIG THANK YOU, and I will not say goodbye forever, but a see you later. I just want you to know that I will take you in my heart. #pasgiannina #greece #stepbystep #baniyasclub #abudabhi #emirates

A post shared by Pedro Conde (@pedroconde_9) on Aug 27, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT