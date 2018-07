Μιράντα: «Να πανηγυρίσουμε το πρωτάθλημα» (photo)

First of all, i wanna thank @wolves for the unforgettable season that we past, and we won. Was a hell of a season, and i have no doubts that this season will be amazing as well! Once we’re a wolf, we never cease to be a wolf! Wolves Ay We 🔶⚫️🔶 Thanks to the @olympiacosfc for the chance to come to the biggest club of Greece. Excited to help the team to achieve their goals, and in the end of the season we can all celebrate as champions 🔴⚪️🔴

A post shared by Roderick Miranda (@roderickmiranda25) on Jul 11, 2018 at 10:32am PDT