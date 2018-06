Ευχαρίστησε τον ΠΑΟΚ ο Κάμπος (photo)

Thanks for everything , Staff , Fans Team mates and board. And off course Mr Savidis and his family. All the best for @paok. Good luck 👏🙌⚫️⚪️⚫️ New step🔛 Alanyaspor 🙌

A post shared by Djalma Campos (@djalma_campos10) on Jun 28, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT