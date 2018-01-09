- Αρχική
Κουτίνιο: «Στην καρδιά μου η Λίβερπουλ»
Ο Φιλίπε Κουτίνιο.
Χαρακτηριστικά, ο Κουτίνιο τόνισε: «Από την πρώτη στιγμή που ήρθαμε εδώ εγώ και η οικογένειά μου νιώσαμε ευπρόσδεκτοι και κάναμε πολλούς φίλους. Εντός κι εκτός γηπέδου γνωρίσαμε την ομορφιά του συλλόγου και των φιλάθλων του. Ελπίζω κι εγώ να δημιούργησα κάποιες αναμνήσεις και να τους έδωσα χαρά. Όταν μεταγράφηκα στη Λίβερπουλ, ήξερα το μεγαλείο του κλαμπ και την ιστορία του, αλλά αυτό που έμαθα στο διάστημα που έπαιξα εκεί ήταν πόσο μοναδική είναι η καρδιά και η ψυχή αυτού του μέρους. Έχει τη δική του προσωπικότητα και το δικό του χαρακτήρα.
Αφήνω τη Λίβερπουλ γιατί η Μπαρτσελόνα είναι ένα όνειρο για μένα. Η Λίβερπουλ ήταν ένα όνειρο που είχα την τύχη να κάνω πραγματικότητα και αφιέρωσα πέντε χρόνια από τη ζωή μου σε αυτό. Η καριέρα ενός ποδοσφαιριστή είναι μικρή και το να αγωνιστώ σε αυτές τις δύο ομάδες ήταν κάτι που ήθελα να ζήσω και νιώθω ευλογημένος που τα κατάφερα.
Ελπίζω οι φίλαθλοι να καταλάβουν πως επιλέγοντας να βιώσω κάτι καινούριο δεν υποβαθμίζω τη σημασία της Λίβερπουλ και του κόσμου της για μένα. Αυτό ποτέ δεν θα αλλάξει στην καρδιά μου.
Εύχομαι στον Γιούργκεν και την ομάδα μόνο χαρές κι επιτυχίες για το μέλλον. Είναι μια φανταστική ομάδα που γίνεται όλο και καλύτερη.
Υπάρχουν πολλοί που θέλω να ευχαριστήσω, αλλά δεν μπορώ να ονομάσω κάποιον ξεχωριστά. Σε όλο το φανταστικό σταφ που ήταν κομμάτι της ζωής μου στη Λίβερπουλ, θα μου λείψετε. Στους ιδιοκτήτες για τους οποίους προσπάθησα πολύ να φέρω επιτυχίες και για το τιμ που με εμπιστεύτηκε φέρνοντάς με εδώ και με επιβράβευσε, αλλά και στους καταπληκτικούς συμπαίκτες μου που με βοήθησαν να εξελιχθώ σαν παίκτης και άνθρωπος, θα ήθελα να σας πω ευχαριστώ. Ό,τι πέτυχα εδώ δεν θα ήταν εφικτό χωρίς εσάς.
Και τέλος, στους πιο σημαντικούς ανθρώπους της Λίβερπουλ, τους φιλάθλους. Δεν μπορώ να σας ευχαριστήσω αρκετά για όσα μου δώσατε και όπου κι αν πάω στον κόσμο για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής μου πάντα θα έχω το σύλλογο στην καρδιά μου. Εσείς, το κλαμπ και η πόλη θα είστε πάντα κομμάτι μου.
You’ll Never Walk Alone!».
Το σχετικό ποστάρισμα:
Since the moment I arrived in Liverpool , me and my family have been made to feel so welcome and have made so many friends. On the pitch and off the pitch, we have experienced the beauty of this club and its fans. In turn, I hope I have delivered memories and moments that have brought happiness to the Liverpool supporters. Moving to Liverpool, I knew the club’s greatness and history but what I did learn during my time was the unique heart and soul of the place. It has its own personality and character. I leave Liverpool because Barcelona is a dream for me. Liverpool was a dream that I was fortunate enough to realise and I have given five years of my life to it. A career on the pitch only lasts for so long and to play for Barcelona as well as Liverpool is something I want to experience and enjoy while I am blessed enough to be able to do so. I hope the supporters understand that choosing to experience something new is not about diminishing their importance to me or the club’s importance. Nothing will ever diminish that in my heart. I wish Jürgen and the team nothing but joy and success for the rest of this season and beyond. This is an amazing team and they are getting better and better all the time. There are too many people I want to thank, but I cannot name everyone individually. To all the amazing club staff who have been part of my life in Liverpool - I will miss you. To the owners, whom have tried so hard to bring success, and to the football recruitment staff for showing faith in me to bring me here and rewarding me during that journey, and to my incredible teammates, past and present, who have helped me grow and improve as a player and a person, I would like to say thank you to you all. Anything I have achieved here would not have been possible without you. And finally, to the most important people of Liverpool - the Liverpool supporters. I can never thank you enough for what you have given me during this time and no matter where I go in the world, for the rest of my life, I will always cherish Liverpool in my heart. You, the club and the city will always be a part of me. You’ll Never Walk Alone. Philippe.