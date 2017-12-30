MENU
30/12/2017 • 00:11
Σεμπά
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
30/12/2017 • 00:07
 

      Πήρε πτυχίο ο Κομπανί!

      Πτυχίο στο τμήμα Business Amdinistration από το Alliance Manchester Business School πήρε ο σέντερ μπακ της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι.
      29/12/2017 • 23:42
      • Ο Κομπανί
      Ο Κομπανί
      • shares
      Πτυχίο στο τμήμα Business Amdinistration από το Alliance Manchester Business School πήρε ο σέντερ μπακ της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι.

      Τα τελευταία χρόνια που ο Βέλγος σέντερ μπακ έχει ταλαιπωρείται από τραυματισμούς, αποφάσισε να πάρει μια σημαντική απόφαση για την καριέρα και τη ζωή του.
       
      Αποφάσισε να σπουδάσει, παράλληλα με την επαγγελματική ποδοσφαιρική του καριέρα και τέσσερα χρόνια μετά, αποφοίτησε και ενημέρωσε μέσω  Instagram τους φανς του.

      Σε δηλώσεις του, είπε χαρακτηριστικά: 

      «Αν και θέλω να συνεχίσω να παίζω ποδόσφαιρο όσο περισσότερο μπορώ, σκέφτομαι ότι θα μου φανεί πολύ χρήσιμος ο συνδυασμός των ακαδημαϊκών μου γνώσεων μαζί με την ποδοσφαιρική μου εμπειρία».


      So I got myself a masters.. It’s never been about the degree but I’m proud I took it to the finish line. That journey took me completely out of my comfort zone, uncharted territory. I really sucked at it initially but grit and graft got me through the early stages. Skill came later and style was for the very end. This achievement I want to dedicate to our late mother. I want to thank my wife and kids for being such a great source of positive energy and motivation. Thank you to my teammates and friends who participated and supported me along the way. I would also like to thank the people that run the MBA course at the Manchester Business School, thanks for inspiring and guiding us. To the young athlete, don’t bet everything on your health, take control of your life and keep educating yourself. Learn and believe that smartening up is also a way to become a better, more complete athlete.

      Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Vincent Kompany (@vincentkompany) στις

      ΕΠΙΜΕΛΕΙΑ:
      Δημήτρης Καλιακάτσος

      Manchester City - Burnley

      Σάββατο 06 Ιανουαρίου, 17:00

      Live
      Δες εδώ highlights των αγώνων & δηλώσεις
