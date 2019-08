Επίσημα στη Ρέντινγκ ο Μπογέ (pics)

✍️ We are delighted to welcome Lucas Boyé to Madejski Stadium, who moves to the Royals on a year-long loan deal from Serie A side @TorinoFC_1906 #BoyéInBlue

👕Lucas takes the number 1️⃣8️⃣ shirt for the Royals in 2019-20 – and our kit goes on sale in person at the Fanstore on Saturday at our game against @swfc#BoyéInBlue pic.twitter.com/fKuT9rj2EA