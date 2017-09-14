MENU
O Χάρι Κέιν
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
14/09/2017 • 15:50
Ο Σέρζιο Κονσεϊσάο
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
14/09/2017 • 15:31
 

        Η Σελένα Γκόμεζ σόκαρε τους θαυμαστές της – Έκανε μεταμόσχευση νεφρού

        Η Σελένα Γκόμεζ ξάφνιασε όχι ευχάριστα, για την ακρίβεια σόκαρε, τους θαυμαστές της όταν αποκάλυψε μέσω social media ότι έκανε μεταμόσχευση νεφρού το φετινό καλοκαίρι εξαιτίας της κατάστασης της υγείας της - Η 25χρονη ποπ σταρ είχε παραδεχτεί το 2015 ότι πάσχει από Λύκο, μια ασθένεια του ανοσοποιητικού. Στη φωτογραφία

        14/09/2017 • 15:24
        • Η Σελένα Γκόμεζ σόκαρε τους θαυμαστές της – Έκανε μεταμόσχευση νεφρού
        Η Σελένα Γκόμεζ σόκαρε τους θαυμαστές της – Έκανε μεταμόσχευση νεφρού
        • shares
        Η Σελένα Γκόμεζ ξάφνιασε όχι ευχάριστα, για την ακρίβεια σόκαρε, τους θαυμαστές της όταν αποκάλυψε μέσω social media ότι έκανε μεταμόσχευση νεφρού το φετινό καλοκαίρι εξαιτίας της κατάστασης της υγείας της - Η 25χρονη ποπ σταρ είχε παραδεχτεί το 2015 ότι πάσχει από Λύκο, μια ασθένεια του ανοσοποιητικού. Στη φωτογραφία που ανήρτησε στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram, η νεαρή τραγουδίστρια απεικονίζεται στο κρεβάτι ενός νοσοκομείου κρατώντας το χέρι της φίλης της και δότρια Francia Raisa. Τη φωτογραφία συνοδεύει ένα εκτενές κείμενο στο οποίο εξηγεί τους λόγους της απουσίας της από τα μουσικά πράγματα. «Λοιπόν ανακάλυψα ότι χρειαζόταν να κάνω μεταμόσχευση νεφρού εξαιτίας του Λύκου και αναρρώνω», γράφει μεταξύ άλλων ενώ δε παραλείπει να ευχαριστήσει και δημόσια τη φίλη της για το δώρο που της έκανε.

        I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

        Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) στις

         

        ΠΗΓΗ  News.gr
