H Mαρία Σάκκαρη.
ΤΕΝΝΙΣ
02/09/2017 • 00:21
Μάλτα-Αγγλία
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFICATIONS
02/09/2017 • 00:10
 

        Παίζει πιάνο στο πλήμμυρισμένο σπίτι του και συγκινεί

        Η ανάρτηση του τεξανού μουσικού στο διαδίκτυο

        02/09/2017 • 00:00
        • Παίζει πιάνο στο πλήμμυρισμένο σπίτι του και συγκινεί
        Παίζει πιάνο στο πλήμμυρισμένο σπίτι του και συγκινεί
        Επέστρεψε στο πλημμυρισμένο σπίτι του στο Friendswood του Τέξας, για να συγκεντρώσει κάποια πράγματα και παιχνίδια για την οικογένειά του, και δε μπόρεσε να αντισταθεί στη θέα του μισοβυθισμένου πιάνου. Ο Aric Harding δε έχασε την ευκαιρία και αποφάσισε να καθίσει στο αγαπημένο του μουσικό όργανο για να αγγίξει τα πλήκτρα παίζοντας ένα αγαπημένο του κομμάτι. Ο τεξανός μουσικός, ανέβασε το συγκινητικό βίντεο στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο instagram και έχει κερδίσει τις καρδιές πάνω από 10.000 χρηστών. «Αυτό θα μείνει χαραγμένο στην καρδιά μου όταν θα σκέφτομαι τις πλημμύρες στο Τέξας», έγραψε ο χρήστης με το όνομα jenbrown925. «Είναι τόσο όμορφο, Aric. Μου έφερε δάκρυα στα μάτια» ανέφερε μια άλλη.

        I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids' favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering. Our pastor @bruce_wesley reminded us of that truth from Romans 8 this morning on his Facebook Live broadcast. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God. For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. And not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the firstfruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience. Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. And he who searches hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:18-28‬ ‭ESV‬‬

        Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aric Harding (@aricharding) στις


        ΠΗΓΗ  News.gr
