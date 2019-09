25άρα ο Λεντέι στη νίκη της Ζάλγκιρις

Zalgiris beats @TofasSporKulubu 100-95 and finishes #GloriaCup with the win!



Zach LeDay was a force once again with 25 points and 8 rebounds, Arturas Milaknis was hot from downtown (24 points, 7/10 3FG) and Nigel Hayes (14 points) scored team's 100th point with a timely three! pic.twitter.com/apl3FWAnIL