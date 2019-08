H Μακάμπι θυμήθηκε το ντεμπούτο του 17χρονου Κάσπι (pic)

🤔Did you know?@Casspi18's official debut as a Maccabi first team player was held on October 30th 2005. The rival on @WinnerLeague game 2 of the season was Ashkelon and the 17 year old talent played 6 minutes, grabbed 3 rebs & scored 2 pts in a 106:75 away win pic.twitter.com/SQTZOBVAr8