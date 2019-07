Ιτούδης:''Το βραβείο ανήκει σε όλη την ομάδα''

View this post on Instagram

I would like to thank all colleagues who voted for me, That gives even more value to the award, because the recognition comes from the ones who compete against us trying to help their teams win. Big “thank you” to our players, we won the EuroLeague trophy all together this season due to their great performance, willingness to fight and sacrifice. Thank you to my assistant coaches who help me on every step, in every factor of our common job. Thank you to the management, personally to Andrey Vatutin and our owner Nornickel, for trust and huge contribution to the club’s success. Finally yet importantly, I would like to thank our fans for their trust and support in good and bad moments. Even though this award is considered a personal one, I believe it’s a team award, which belongs to so many people who deserve appreciation.