Αδυνατισμένος ο Σεραφέν (video)

When you feel like the week is starting perfectly well: ✅ almost 10 kilos less compared to last year, getting in the best shape ever for the great challenges of the coming season 💦 💪 🔥 visca @FCBbasket! #frenchsavage #frenchsavagesummer #TheBestHasYetToCome #BeastInDaMaking pic.twitter.com/Er4rLm8B89