Πέιν: "Τρομερό το συναίσθημα"

Just landed in Greece. What a warm welcome thank you all for the support what a great feeling to be apart of a historic club in @paobcgr #paobc🏀🏀🏀🏀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀

A post shared by adreian_payne (@adreian_payne) on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:53am PST