H Mαρία Σάκκαρη.
ΤΕΝΝΙΣ
02/09/2017 • 00:21
Μάλτα-Αγγλία
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFICATIONS
02/09/2017 • 00:10
 

      Τέλος εποχή για τον Στούντεμαϊρ (photo)

      Την απόφαση να αποχωρήσει από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 35 ετών γνωστοποίησε ο Αμάρε Στούντεμαϊρ, ο οποίος πέρυσι πανηγύρισε την κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος Ισραήλ με τη Χάποελ Ιερουσαλήμ.
      Θωμάς Ναλμπάντης
      02/09/2017 • 14:46
      • O Αμάρε Στούντεμαϊρ
      O Αμάρε Στούντεμαϊρ
      • shares
      Την απόφαση να αποχωρήσει από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 35 ετών γνωστοποίησε ο Αμάρε Στούντεμαϊρ, ο οποίος πέρυσι πανηγύρισε την κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος Ισραήλ με τη Χάποελ Ιερουσαλήμ. Ο βετεράνος παίκτης υπογράμμισε πως είχε συνομιλία με τον Φώτη Κατσικάρη, με τον οποίο δεν κατάφερε να έρθει σε συμφωνία για τον ρόλο που θα έχει στην ομάδα της νέα σεζόν. 

      Χαρακτηριστικά, δήλωσε: «Παρότι θα ήθελα πολύ να αγωνιστώ για άλλη μια σεζόν, η ομάδα, ο κόουτς και εγώ δε βρήκαμε έναν ρόλο, που θα μου επέτρεπε να συμβάλλω με τον τρόπο που πάντα είχα συνηθίσει να έχω».

      Το σχετικό ποστάρισμα:

      Thank you @_winner_league @thejerusalem_post @sport_5 @jerusalembasket "When I decided last summer to retire from the NBA and join Hapoel Jerusalem, my intentions were to help this team, from this holy city win my first championship with the team and the second championship in franchise history. I am extremely proud that not only did we meet that goal, but that this achievement, capped arguably the best season this team has ever had. Reaching all three local finals, of which we won two, along with a eurocup semifinals appearance, personally winning the All Star Game MVP Award 🏆 and coming to within one game of the finals, made it a truly remarkable season. I am extremely proud that not only did we meet that goal, but that this achievement, capped arguably the best season this team has ever had. It has been a great ride for myself and my family. We enjoyed the city, it's people, the holy places 🕎 and of course Hapoel fans🗣. Although I would have liked to return for another season, the team, coach and I could not find a role that I felt would allow me to meaningfully contribute in the way I have always been accustomed to play I feel it is my time now, to return to the shareholder's position and help make this team even better. I would like to thank Hapoel Jerusalem president. Ori Allon, and the entire Hapoel Jerusalem organization for giving me the opportunity to retire as a champion 🏆and doing it in the holiest of cities made even more special. I wish my teammates, friends and fans another great season. Yalla Hapoel!!" #kingdombusiness #shabbtshalom

      Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη (əˈ•mär•ray) Amar'e Stoudemire (@amareisreal) στις

