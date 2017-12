Πυρκαγιά στο σπίτι του Κιριλένκο!

This is my home after the fires. My family and I are praying and trying to stay strong through this. Thank god for the evacuation notice and I praise the firefighters who are saving homes and lives. Thank you all for the support. I hope we as a family, a community and a city could come together and bounce back and become stronger than before. #prayforlosangeles

