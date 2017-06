«Νιώθω ήδη την αγάπη των οπαδών του Παναθηναϊκού» (pic)

The moment i signed new contract. the hardest decision in my life but i hope its right decision. Thank you Žalgiris team for everything that you have done for me. Thanks to Žalgiris fans for supporting me! But im also already feel the love from Panathinaikos fans. So many congratulations i got through social network! Thank you!

