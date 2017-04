Ανακάλεσε ο Γκιστ

I just want to make clear to everyone that was offended by my comments to my teammate, that this was not my intention and for those who personally know me, know that I would never intentionally disrespect anyone or any place. #PAO4Life 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀

A post shared by James Gist III (@gistopoulous14) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:39am PDT